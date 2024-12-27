Ukraine Captured North Korean Soldier Fighting Alongside Russia, South Korea Says

South Korean officials said Friday that Ukrainian forces captured a North Korean soldier sent to fight alongside Russian troops, though the soldier later died in captivity.

Around 12,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, according to U.S. and South Korean officials. Most of them have been involved in a counteroffensive in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched a surprise border incursion in August and continue to control some Russian territory.

"Through real-time information sharing with an allied country's intelligence agency, it has been confirmed that one injured North Korean soldier has been captured," South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army captured the soldier, a South Korean intelligence source told AFP, adding that the location where he was taken was not known.