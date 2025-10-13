FSB Accuses Ukraine of Plotting Bomb Attack With ISIS Against Senior Officer

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that it thwarted a planned bomb attack on a senior military officer that was allegedly organized by Ukrainian special services in coordination with the Islamic State.

Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged bomb plot, including three Russian citizens accused of helping to conceal the plans, as well as one Central Asian national described as the would-be assassin.

According to the FSB’s statement, the organizers used drones to smuggle explosives and other materials into Russia. The alleged attacker was expected to carry out a suicide bombing in a densely populated area of Moscow.

FSB video shared by state news agencies showed a bomb disposal robot conducting a controlled explosion of a bicycle tossed in the middle of the street at night.

The video also showed the confessions of two arrested individuals, including the Central Asian national, who suggested that Ukraine was behind the plot after his alleged Islamic State handler ordered him to target a “high-ranking serviceman.”

One of the arrested Russian nationals said he was offered a “job” to park a bicycle. Law enforcement authorities said they are treating the case as attempted terrorism.