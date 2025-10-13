FSB Accuses Ukraine of Plotting Bomb Attack With ISIS Against Senior Officer

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that it thwarted a planned bomb attack on a senior military officer that was allegedly organized by Ukrainian special services in coordination with the Islamic State.
Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged bomb plot, including three Russian citizens accused of helping to conceal the plans, as well as one Central Asian national described as the would-be assassin.
According to the FSB’s statement, the organizers used drones to smuggle explosives and other materials into Russia. The alleged attacker was expected to carry out a suicide bombing in a densely populated area of Moscow.
FSB video shared by state news agencies showed a bomb disposal robot conducting a controlled explosion of a bicycle tossed in the middle of the street at night.
The video also showed the confessions of two arrested individuals, including the Central Asian national, who suggested that Ukraine was behind the plot after his alleged Islamic State handler ordered him to target a “high-ranking serviceman.”
One of the arrested Russian nationals said he was offered a “job” to park a bicycle. Law enforcement authorities said they are treating the case as attempted terrorism.
The FSB identified one of the alleged organizers as Saidakbar Gulomov, described as an “Islamic State material and technical officer” who had been recruited by Ukraine and directed the operation remotely from “Ukraine and Western European countries.” It said Gulomov provided the target’s location and instructions for assembling the explosive device.
Russian authorities have since placed Gulomov on an international wanted list and added him to the federal register of terrorists and extremists. The FSB claimed he was also involved in the December 2024 assassination of Igor Kirillov, who headed Russia’s chemical forces.
The Moscow Times could independently verify the FSB’s claims.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.