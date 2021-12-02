Russia Says Arrests Ukrainian Spy Trio Amid Mounting Tensions

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it has detained three alleged Ukrainian spies gathering secrets and plotting terrorist attacks as tensions between the countries escalate over Kiev's accusations of Russian military buildup and planned invasions.

All three Ukrainian nationals had confessed to being recruited by Ukraine’s military and security services, Interfax quoted the FSB as saying.

Ukraine's security service, the SBU, denied the incident, saying the accusation was "fake" and part of a "hybrid war" effort.

The Russian intelligence service said one of those detained had planned to detonate two explosive devices at an undisclosed location. The FSB identified the alleged spy as Oleksandr Tsilyk, who had reportedly confessed to being recruited by the Ukrainian defense ministry's main intelligence directorate.