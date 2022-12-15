Russian Man Sentenced to 12.5 Years for Offering State Secrets to Ukraine

A Russian man has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison on treason charges, security services said Thursday, in the latest case involving alleged attempts to pass sensitive information to Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Mamukov, from the Far East city of Khabarovsk, was accused of trying to sell “state and commercial secrets related to transport infrastructure facilities” to the Ukrainian secret services online, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

The FSB said Mamukov had access to state secrets “due to the nature” of his job, though it did not disclose what line of work he was in.

FSB video published by the state-run TASS news agency showed agents raiding an office and detaining Mamukov at his workplace.