Russia’s FSB Arrests Man Over Alleged Donations to Ukrainian Army

The 39-year-old man seen being escorted by security agents. FSB of Russia

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a Russian national who lives abroad on suspicion of donating money to the Ukrainian military, state news agencies reported Wednesday.

The FSB claimed the 39-year-old had also tried buying satellite communication equipment that would help Ukrainian artillery locate and fire on Russian military units, according to TASS.

It was not immediately possible to verify the claims.

Law enforcement did not identify the man, saying only that he was a Russian citizen originally from Ukraine.

The FSB said the man was detained while attempting to fly out of the city of Yekaterinburg.

Video showed masked security agents escorting the man down the staircase of an apartment building, after which he was taken into a courtroom and placed in pre-trial detention.

He faces up to 20 years on charges of treason.

Russian security services have announced near-daily treason arrests after President Vladimir Putin urged them to step up their counterintelligence activities in February 2023.

