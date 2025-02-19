Zelensky Hopes for ‘Constructive’ Meeting With Trump Envoy Thursday

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will meet U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg on Thursday and that he hopes for "constructive" work with the U.S. after Donald Trump lashed out against the Ukrainian leader on social media.

Zelensky addressed Ukrainians late Wednesday in his daily evening video, hours after Trump criticized him on social media, calling him a "dictator" in comments echoing the Kremlin that have shocked Europe and Kyiv.

"We are scheduled to meet with General Kellogg tomorrow, and it is very important for us that the meeting and our work with America in general be constructive," Zelensky said

"Together with America and Europe, peace can be more reliable, and this is our goal. And the main thing is that this is not only our goal, but a common goal with our partners," he added.