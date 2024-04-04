Russia’s Gasoline Output Slides 12% in Late March Amid Refinery Attacks

Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries inside Russia led to a slump in the country’s gasoline production during the last week of March, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing official data.

Between March 25 and March 31, Russia produced 110,700 metric tons of gasoline per day, a 12% decrease compared to the average output in February. Likewise, diesel production was down 3.5% for the same period, totaling 231,000 metric tons produced per day.

Ukrainian drones targeted at least eight Russian refineries in mid-March, four of which have either partially or completely halted operations.

Reuters estimated that the drone strikes have knocked out around 14% of Russia’s primary oil refining capacity as of the end of March.