Russia’s Gasoline Output Slides 12% in Late March Amid Refinery Attacks

Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries inside Russia led to a slump in the country’s gasoline production during the last week of March, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing official data.

Between March 25 and March 31, Russia produced 110,700 metric tons of gasoline per day, a 12% decrease compared to the average output in February. Likewise, diesel production was down 3.5% for the same period, totaling 231,000 metric tons produced per day.

Ukrainian drones targeted at least eight Russian refineries in mid-March, four of which have either partially or completely halted operations.

Reuters estimated that the drone strikes have knocked out around 14% of Russia’s primary oil refining capacity as of the end of March.

Many of the damaged refineries are expected to go back online in the coming months, Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told reporters Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said oil companies had been instructed to ramp up gasoline and diesel production “to avoid possible risks.”

According to Kommersant, the “psychological effect” of the drone strikes began catching up on gasoline prices this week after initially decreasing last week.

Belarus has expressed interest in filling the gap by exporting gasoline to Russia after halting supplies to its neighbor in recent years due to their unprofitability.

Read more about: Gasoline , Energy

New markets

Russia Sets Gasoline Export Record With Rerouted Supplies

Russian gasoline exports have averaged 193,250 barrels per day since December 2022, business daily Vedomosti reported Thursday.
1 Min read
Pivot to Beijing

Russia Reports Record Gas Supplies to China via Siberian Pipeline

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced a record level of daily gas volume supplied to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline on Tuesday.
2 Min read
cutting ties

Russian Uranium Delivery to France 'Scandalous' – Greenpeace

Greenpeace said the delivery confirmed France's dependence on the Russian nuclear industry, which is not covered by sanctions.
1 Min read
surviving winter

Rural Russians Face Hardship as Prices for Firewood Spike

While Russian state propaganda has for weeks been portraying Europeans freezing in their own homes as a result of the EU's collective decision to boycott...