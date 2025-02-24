Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Refinery in Overnight Drone Attack

By AFP
The Ryazan oil refinery. Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Ukrainian authorities said Monday that they had targeted a Russian oil refinery overnight, while Russian officials and media reported a fire at the facility.

"The Ryazan refinery, one of the largest in Russia, was attacked," said Andriy Kovalenko, spokesman for Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council's Countering Disinformation Center. He added that the refinery produces fuel "critical for the frontline aviation of the Russian army."

Kovalenko said it was the third Ukrainian attack this year on the refinery, which is owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Meanwhile, Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov said on Telegram that a "fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise due to falling debris" after Russian forces shot down incoming drones.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had intercepted 22 Ukrainian drones overnight, including two over the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow.

Ukraine has carried out multiple long-range drone strikes on Russian energy sites, which it says are retaliation for Moscow's missile attacks that have crippled its power grid and left millions without electricity.

