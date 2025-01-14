Lavrov Welcomes Trump’s Signals on Ukraine War, Awaits Concrete Proposals

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday expressed cautious optimism about signals coming from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over the war in Ukraine, just days before Trump assumes office.

"The very fact that people are starting to talk more about the realities on the ground probably deserves being welcomed," Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

Throughout his election campaign and transition period, Trump has said he would bring a swift end to the war, criticized U.S. military aid sent to Ukraine under President Joe Biden and expressed skepticism about America's continued involvement in NATO.

While supportive of Trump's public positions, Lavrov noted that Moscow has yet to see concrete proposals from the incoming administration.

"We will wait for specific initiatives," the foreign minister said. "Once he becomes president and formulates a definitive position on Ukrainian affairs, of course, we will study it."