Rubio and Lavrov Held ‘Frank Exchange’ on Sidelines of ASEAN Summit, Moscow Says

Russian and American top diplomats held a "frank exchange" during talks in Malaysia on Thursday, Moscow said, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, had presented a "new idea" on resolving the war in Ukraine.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers' summit in Kuala Lumpur, came just hours after Russia launched a second consecutive night of strikes on Kyiv, killing two people.

Despite the renewed bombardment, Moscow denied that peace negotiations with Kyiv had reached an impasse.

“A substantive and frank exchange of views took place on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks.

Rubio told reporters that Lavrov had put forward something “new” related to the conflict, though he did not disclose details.

“It’s not a new approach. It’s a new idea or a new concept that I’ll take back to the president to discuss,” he said.

Rubio added that it was not something that “automatically leads to peace, but it could potentially open the door to a path.”

Moscow did not comment on the nature of the idea.