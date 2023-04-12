Moscow Says U.S. Leaks May Be Intended to 'Deceive' Russia

The leak of a trove of highly sensitive documents online could be a move by the United States to "deceive" Russia, its deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying Wednesday.

"It's probably interesting for someone to look at these documents, if they really are documents or they could be a fake or it could be an intentional leak," Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies.

"Since the U.S. is a party to the (Ukraine) conflict and is essentially waging a hybrid war against us, it is possible that such techniques are being used to deceive their opponent, the Russian Federation," he said.

The breach — which has sparked a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice — includes classified information about Ukraine's fight against Russian forces, as well as secret assessments of U.S. allies.