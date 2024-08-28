Russia Bans 92 U.S. Citizens Over ‘Russophobic’ Policies

Russia has permanently banned 92 U.S. citizens from entering the country in response to the Biden administration’s "Russophobic" policies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said that the move was a response “to the Russophobic course pursued by Joe Biden's administration with the declared aim of delivering a strategic defeat to Moscow, which includes sweeping sanctions against Russian politicians, business representatives, scientists, cultural figures, journalists and media organizations.”

The blacklist includes several journalists from The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The New York Times.