Russia Bans 92 U.S. Citizens Over ‘Russophobic’ Policies

Russia has permanently banned 92 U.S. citizens from entering the country in response to the Biden administration’s "Russophobic" policies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
The ministry said that the move was a response “to the Russophobic course pursued by Joe Biden's administration with the declared aim of delivering a strategic defeat to Moscow, which includes sweeping sanctions against Russian politicians, business representatives, scientists, cultural figures, journalists and media organizations.”
The blacklist includes several journalists from The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The New York Times.
The ministry also added that it remained “the current U.S. authorities of the inevitability of punishment for hostile actions, whether it involves directly encouraging [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his associates to commit acts of aggression and terrorist attacks or attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation.”
In June, Russia blocked 81 Western media sites from 25 EU nations, accusing them of "systematically distributing inaccurate information" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The move was a retaliation for a May decision by Europe to block what Brussels called four "Kremlin-linked propaganda networks" — Russian outlets Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
