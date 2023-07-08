Russia Says U.S. Cluster Bombs for Ukraine Show 'Weakness'

Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions is an "act of desperation" that will have no effect on Moscow's campaign in Ukraine, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"It is an act of desperation and shows weakness against the backdrop of the failure of the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The latest 'miracle weapon' which Washington and Kyiv are betting on, without thinking about the grave consequences, will have no effect on the special military operation," she said, using Russia's official term for its campaign in Ukraine.