U.S. and Russia Held Secret Talks on Ukraine in Switzerland – Reuters

U.S. and Russian figures have held secret back-channel discussions on Ukraine in Switzerland since Donald Trump’s election victory in November, Reuters reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The so-called “track two” talks, which involve unofficial expert dialogues rather than government negotiations, are aimed at “improving communication and floating ideas” rather than drafting concrete proposals, according to the report.

Participants in the meet-ups have included non-government officials with diplomatic and security experience, and at least a “small number” of Trump advisers were aware of the discussions.