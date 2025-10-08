Russia Says ‘Momentum’ for Ukraine Peace Deal Has Faded, Blames U.S. for Worsening Ties

Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday that progress toward a potential peace deal to end the war in Ukraine had largely stalled, blaming Kyiv's European allies for undermining earlier diplomatic momentum.

"Unfortunately, we have to admit that the strong momentum from Anchorage in favor of reaching agreements has, to a large extent, been exhausted," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by state media. "This is the result of the Europeans' destructive actions."

President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a brief summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, talks that at the time had been billed as an opportunity to break a deadlock in Ukraine peace negotiations. However, the meeting ended without any breakthrough, and Trump has since adopted a tougher tone toward Moscow, repeatedly saying he is "very disappointed" in the Kremlin leader.

Tensions have further risen as U.S. officials weigh sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move that Putin has previously warned would bring a "whole new level of escalation."

Trump told reporters at the White House this week that he had "sort of made a decision" on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as his impatience grows over Putin's refusal to participate in direct negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.