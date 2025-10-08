Russia Says ‘Momentum’ for Ukraine Peace Deal Has Faded, Blames U.S. for Worsening Ties

Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday that progress toward a potential peace deal to end the war in Ukraine had largely stalled, blaming Kyiv's European allies for undermining earlier diplomatic momentum.
"Unfortunately, we have to admit that the strong momentum from Anchorage in favor of reaching agreements has, to a large extent, been exhausted," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by state media. "This is the result of the Europeans' destructive actions."
President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a brief summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, talks that at the time had been billed as an opportunity to break a deadlock in Ukraine peace negotiations. However, the meeting ended without any breakthrough, and Trump has since adopted a tougher tone toward Moscow, repeatedly saying he is "very disappointed" in the Kremlin leader.
Tensions have further risen as U.S. officials weigh sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move that Putin has previously warned would bring a "whole new level of escalation."
Trump told reporters at the White House this week that he had "sort of made a decision" on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as his impatience grows over Putin's refusal to participate in direct negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ryabkov said Wednesday that such a move "would mark a significant, one might even say qualitative, change in the situation," but emphasized that it would not affect Russia's "determination to achieve our stated goals."
"I hope that those who are pushing Washington toward such decisions fully understand the gravity and depth of the potential consequences," the deputy foreign minister told state media. "We, of course, call on the U.S. leadership and the American military to approach this situation soberly, sensibly and responsibly."
Rybakov also talked about how efforts to stabilize relations with Washington were collapsing, accusing the United States of being responsible for the breakdown.
"What we have is a building of sorts, a structure of relations that has cracked and is now collapsing. And the Americans are to blame for that," the Russian official said. "I think it's always easier to destroy than to build."
Rybakov said Moscow was ready to "rebuild" relations with the United States, but doesn't "see any movement in that direction from the other side."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.