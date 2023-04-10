Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Border Regions Call Off Victory Day Parades

t.me/kurskadm

At least two Russian regions bordering Ukraine will not hold their traditional military parades marking the Soviet victory in World War II next month, regional leaders have said amid heightened concerns over spillover from the war.

Cities across Russia celebrate the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9 each year, with the parades featuring military hardware towed through central squares and fighter jet flyovers.

Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region which borders eastern Ukraine’s Sumy region, said Monday that the Victory Day parade will not be held in Kursk due to tightened “anti-terrorist measures,” according to the Kurzk-izvestia.ru news website.

Last week, Russia’s Belgorod region became the first to cancel its Victory Day parade.

“There won’t be a parade in order to not provoke the enemy with large numbers of equipment and service members in central Belgorod,” regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Wednesday.

Russian regions sharing a border with Ukraine have reported regular rocket and drone attacks in the more than 13 months since Russia invaded its western neighbor.

Both regions held Victory Day parades in 2022, with Kursk hosting more than 1,000 local garrison soldiers, cadets and members of security agencies.

The Kremlin said Monday that regional heads are responsible for deciding whether to cancel Victory Day parades based on security precautions.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Victory Day

Read more

Old And New

In Photos: Pro-War Symbols Meet Soviet Imagery on Moscow's Streets

Soviet symbols and modern pro-war motifs have an increasing presence in Moscow as the war in Ukraine continues.
inventive activism

Anti-War Activists Stage ‘Guerrilla’ Protests on Victory Day

A headline on a pro-Kremlin news website was changed to “Vladimir Putin has became a pathetic dictator and paranoic.”
historic date

Émigré Russians Look to Victory Day as Weathervane for Return

"I think Putin imagines the victory parade to be like 1945,” said one Russian who fled to Turkey in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Shifting deadline

Russia Not Seeking to End Ukraine War by May 9 – Foreign Minister

Russia’s Victory Day will come against the backdrop of Moscow’s bloody military campaign in Ukraine.