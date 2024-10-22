Internet Service Disruptions Reported in Russia’s Kazan as BRICS Summit Kicks Off

Authorities in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan have limited access to mobile internet services as part of enhanced security measures during this week’s BRICS summit in the city, local media reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous telecommunications source familiar with the matter.

“Security measures have been tightened due to the BRICS summit in Kazan, with possible temporary local mobile internet disruptions,” the news outlet Tatar Inform quoted the source as saying. The source said emergency calls remain available for cellphone users.

A resident of Kazan, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Moscow Times that he began having problems with internet connectivity late Monday night. Another resident reported problems with making payments by credit card, saying that some local restaurants are asking customers to pay in cash.

Mobile internet restrictions have been reported during previous high-level meetings attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years.

The mobile internet disruptions at major forums in St. Petersburg and Sochi last year were linked to fears of possible drone strikes on the Russian leader.

Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, which is hosting the current BRICS summit, has been repeatedly attacked by drones this year as Ukraine improves its ability to strike deep within Russian territory.