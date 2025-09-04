Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Expels Estonian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Move

By AFP
The Estonian Embassy in Moscow. Yekaterina Borisova (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Russia on Thursday expelled an Estonian diplomat in retaliation for Tallinn declaring a Russian diplomat persona non grata over alleged activities undermining the Baltic country’s constitutional order and violating sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the move was a response to Estonia’s “groundless” expulsion of a Russian diplomat in August.

At the time, Estonia said the diplomat it expelled had been “directly and actively involved in undermining the constitutional order and legal system of Estonia.”

Relations between Estonia and Russia have been tense for decades and worsened dramatically after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Estonia, which declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, is among Ukraine’s staunchest supporters.

Russia has not had an ambassador in Tallinn since February 2023, when Estonia expelled Moscow’s envoy in a previous tit-for-tat move.

Read more about: Estonia , Diplomacy , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

China’s Foreign Minister to Discuss Ukraine War Talks During Visit to Russia Next Week

Russia's Foreign Ministry said discussions would cover bilateral relations and high-level contacts, including "at the highest level."
2 Min read

Moscow Expels 6 British Diplomats Over Suspected Spying

Russia's FSB accused the diplomats of "subversive activities and intelligence" gathering and "threatening Russia's security."
1 Min read

Russia Closes Baltic Consulates, Expels Staff

The move comes in retaliation to similar Russian consulate closures by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

U.S. Reportedly Pressuring Russia to Sell Shuttered Diplomatic Properties

Russian diplomats are not pleased with the proposal