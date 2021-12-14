Russia Calls EU Sanctions Over Wagner Group 'Hysteria'

Russia on Tuesday said EU sanctions on targets linked to the Russian private military company Wagner were part of "Western hysteria," claiming they undermined the independence of African and Middle Eastern countries.

"The hysteria unrolled in the West on this topic shows, first of all, the jealousy of some European cities and states towards Africa and the Middle East, whose sovereignty and independence they were once forced to recognise," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It added that Moscow may respond to the "unfriendly" move.

On Monday, European foreign ministers agreed to slap sanctions on targets linked to Wagner — a secretive company accused of acting to destabilise Ukraine and parts of Africa.

They approved a list of eight names and three companies associated with Wagner to be added immediately to existing sanctions regimes.

The West says the group works on behalf of the Kremlin in conflict zones.