At Least 24 Killed in Russian Airstrike on Village in Donetsk Region

A Russian strike on Tuesday in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region killed at least 24 people, Ukrainian authorities said, the latest deadly attack amid stalled peace efforts.

The aerial bombing hit the rural settlement of Yarova, roughly eight kilometers (five miles) from the front line. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack struck civilians at the moment state pension payments were being handed out.

“A brutally savage Russian airstrike… directly on people. Ordinary civilians,” Zelensky wrote in a social media post.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said 24 people were killed in the attack, while multiple other people were injured. The Ukrainian military said a Russian glide bomb was used in the strike.