Russia Claims Capture of Another Village in East Ukraine

Russia on Saturday claimed the capture of another village in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region where there is heavy fighting as Moscow's forces advance towards the city of Pokrovsk.

The Defense ministry said Russian troops "liberated" the village of Lozuvatske, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) east of Pokrovsk and near the Russian-occupied small town of Ocheretnye.

Ukraine has not confirmed the village's capture.

Kyiv's Defense ministry said early Saturday that Ukrainian forces had halted 37 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk area.

The hardest fighting was near the village of Novooleksandrivka, it said. This village is around two kilometers from Lozuvatske and was claimed by Russia last month.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba visited China this week and said during talks that Kyiv was prepared to negotiate with Russia when it shows itself willing to hold talks "in good faith".