Russian Children Form Human ‘89’ to Mark Anniversary of Unrecognized Annexation of Ukraine

Russia marked the third anniversary of its annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions with patriotic events involving schoolchildren, kindergartners and public employees, the state youth agency Rosmolodyozh said Tuesday.

According to the agency, around 1.6 million people took part in more than 13,000 commemorations held under the slogan “Thank You, #WeAreTogether.”

The phrase echoes President Vladimir Putin’s words on Sept. 30, 2022, when he said “We’re now stronger because we’re together” when declaring the annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Russia’s territorial claims are rejected by Kyiv and not recognized under international law.