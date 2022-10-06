U.S. Suspects Ukraine in Killing of Pro-Kremlin Ideologue's Daughter – NYT

The United States believes “elements” within the Ukrainian government are responsible for the car bomb assassination of a far-right ideologue's daughter in Russia, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing a closely held U.S. intelligence assessment.

The daring Aug. 20 attack that killed journalist Daria Dugina outside Moscow demonstrated Kyiv’s ability to carry out sabotage operations on Russian soil, but raised U.S. concerns that it could provoke Russia to retaliate against senior Ukrainian officials. Kyiv has denied having a role in Dugina’s killing.

U.S. intelligence agencies shared their assessment of Ukrainian complicity in Dugina’s killing within the U.S. government last week, according to the NYT.