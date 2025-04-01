Kadyrov Appoints Teenage Son to Supervise Chechnya’s Interior Ministry

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov appointed his 17-year-old son Adam to serve as “curator” of the regional branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry, state media in Chechnya reported Monday.
The broadcaster Vesti Chechnya aired footage of Adam Kadyrov, who turned 17 in November, chairing an Interior Ministry meeting before uniformed police officers, alongside Chechen Interior Minister Aslan Iraskhanov.
Adam Kadyrov, who has received at least 16 state awards, was also shown appointing new police chiefs and distributing state honors.
Since 2023, Adam Kadyrov has served as his father’s top bodyguard and an observer for a rifle battalion under the Russian Defense Ministry. Earlier that year, at age 15, he was filmed assaulting a Russian teenager jailed for allegedly burning a Quran.
Adam Kadyrov’s appointment follows reporting by the investigative outlet IStories last week that his father’s ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin have grown strained. The Kremlin reportedly became suspicious of the Chechen leader after learning of alleged secret meetings between him and Middle Eastern officials.
Ramzan Kadyrov, 48, has ruled Chechnya with broad autonomy since 2007 in exchange for loyalty to the Kremlin. According to IStories, he was suspected of holding “unauthorized” discussions about securing his family and assets, possibly in preparation for stepping down due to his allegedly worsening health.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.