Kadyrov Appoints Teenage Son to Supervise Chechnya’s Interior Ministry

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov appointed his 17-year-old son Adam to serve as “curator” of the regional branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry, state media in Chechnya reported Monday.

The broadcaster Vesti Chechnya aired footage of Adam Kadyrov, who turned 17 in November, chairing an Interior Ministry meeting before uniformed police officers, alongside Chechen Interior Minister Aslan Iraskhanov.

Adam Kadyrov, who has received at least 16 state awards, was also shown appointing new police chiefs and distributing state honors.

Since 2023, Adam Kadyrov has served as his father’s top bodyguard and an observer for a rifle battalion under the Russian Defense Ministry. Earlier that year, at age 15, he was filmed assaulting a Russian teenager jailed for allegedly burning a Quran.

Adam Kadyrov’s appointment follows reporting by the investigative outlet IStories last week that his father’s ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin have grown strained. The Kremlin reportedly became suspicious of the Chechen leader after learning of alleged secret meetings between him and Middle Eastern officials.

Ramzan Kadyrov, 48, has ruled Chechnya with broad autonomy since 2007 in exchange for loyalty to the Kremlin. According to IStories, he was suspected of holding “unauthorized” discussions about securing his family and assets, possibly in preparation for stepping down due to his allegedly worsening health.