1 Russian Citizen Dead, 4 Missing in Hamas Attack on Israel – Embassy

One Russian citizen has been killed and at least four others were missing following the Hamas Islamist group’s surprise weekend attack on Israel, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Monday, citing the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

At least 800 people have died during the ground, air and sea attacks that caught Israel by surprise on Saturday. Another 500 Palestinians were killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes.

“According to information received from the Israeli side, one citizen of the Russian Federation is listed dead,” the embassy said, adding that it was in contact with the relatives.

The relatives of nine Russian citizens living in or visiting Israel have asked the Russian embassy for assistance in finding them, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

“Four of them are listed as missing by the Israeli side,” embassy spokeswoman Marina Ryazanova told TASS.

“We continue to work around the clock with incoming appeals and calls,” Ryazanova added.