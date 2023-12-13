Moscow Calls for UN Conference To Solve Israel Conflict ‘Forever’

The Russian foreign minister on Wednesday called on UN chief Antonio Guterres to organize an international conference to find a lasting solution to the war between Israel and the Palestinians.

Moscow has repeatedly called for the creation of a Palestinian state and has working relations with both Hamas — which it does not recognize as a terrorist organization — and Israel.

"The only way for this problem to be solved forever, and to be solved in a just way, is to hold an international conference with all five permanent members of the UN Security Council," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian senators.

He said the conference should include representatives of countries from the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"The UN should play a leading role in convening such an event," he said, adding: "I trust that the UN Secretary-General is quite capable of such an initiative."

Russia is one of five permanent UN Security Council members, along with China, France, the U.K. and the U.S.

Lavrov said that the "continuing injustice against the Palestinian people, to whom the creation of a Palestinian state was promised... fuels very serious terrorist and extremist sentiments."