Russian Strikes Kill 8, Hit Passenger Train in Ukraine

Russian strikes have killed at least eight people in Ukraine including during an attack on a civilian passenger train, Ukrainian authorities said Monday.

Moscow has pounded Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure even as the United States pushes for Kyiv to agree an elusive peace deal with the Kremlin.

Three people were killed in the embattled eastern city of Kramatorsk, a Ukrainian stronghold that Russian forces are advancing towards, the head of the city's military administration said.

The head of the wider Donetsk region, which the Kremlin claimed to have annexed in 2022 alongside three more Ukraine regions, said two people were killed and 13 more were wounded in the nearby town of Druzhkivka.