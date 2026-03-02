Russian Strikes Kill 8, Hit Passenger Train in Ukraine

Russian strikes have killed at least eight people in Ukraine including during an attack on a civilian passenger train, Ukrainian authorities said Monday.
Moscow has pounded Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure even as the United States pushes for Kyiv to agree an elusive peace deal with the Kremlin.
Three people were killed in the embattled eastern city of Kramatorsk, a Ukrainian stronghold that Russian forces are advancing towards, the head of the city's military administration said.
The head of the wider Donetsk region, which the Kremlin claimed to have annexed in 2022 alongside three more Ukraine regions, said two people were killed and 13 more were wounded in the nearby town of Druzhkivka.
The body of a 55-year-old man was found in the rubble of a house in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, where later on Monday a drone attack on a moving train killed a 75-year-old man and wounded nine more, Kyiv and local officials said in separate announcements.
"The locomotive crew immediately stopped the train. The passengers were evacuated and given first aid," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said.
Ukrainian Railways CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi told AFP last month that a rise in Russian strikes on train infrastructure marked "an attempt to effectively cut certain regions of Ukraine."
A woman — born in 1937 — was also killed in the northern Chernihiv region bordering Russia, officials there announced.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, sparking the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, leading to hundreds of thousands of military and civilian deaths on both sides of the war.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.