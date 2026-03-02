Russia’s Consulate in Dubai Calls Stranded Travelers ‘Orphans’ and ‘Anti-Social’

Russia’s Consulate General in Dubai published what appeared to be an AI-generated infographic on Monday that refers to Russian tourists stranded in the country as “orphans” and “anti-social people.”

The image, which gives guidance to travelers unable to find a return flight home due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, was posted on the consulate’s Telegram channel.

In the bottom right-hand corner of the infographic, a section labeled “extreme scenario” addresses tourists as “orphans or anti-social people with no friends or acquaintances.”

For an unknown reason, that sentence is crossed out, though the words are still legible. The crossed-out sentence is then followed by instructions for those “who do not have the financial means to continue staying at a hotel” to secure “no-frills” accommodation with the consulate’s assistance.