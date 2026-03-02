RT Arabic Office Damaged in U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Tehran, Network Says

The Kremlin-funded news network RT said Monday that its office in the Iranian capital of Tehran was damaged after a U.S.-Israeli strike on a nearby building.

“This building was destroyed. It was close to our office,” RT’s Iran bureau chief Khami Khamedi said in a video standing from a building overlooking the rubble. He also showed damage to the interior of his office.

The network’s English-language website said the staff of RT Arabic was evacuated after the attack. RT Arabic correspondent Rania Qasimi said no one was harmed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the strike, describing it as a deliberate Western ploy “so that the world doesn’t see the truth.”