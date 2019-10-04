Russian Journalist Detained in Iran on Espionage Charges

Yuzik’s disappearance was first announced by her daughter, who said her mother was arrested “in another country” and that her trial was scheduled for this Saturday. She faces up to 10 years on charges of cooperating with Israeli intelligence, journalist Boris Voytsekhovskiy wrote on Facebook.

Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik has been detained in Iran on suspicion of espionage, according to her family members and Russian media reports.

“They took her passport on arrival in Tehran and told her they’ll give it back on her departure,” Voytsekhovskiy, identified as Yuzik’s ex-husband, told the RBC news website Friday.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps broke into her hotel room yesterday and accused her of cooperating with Israeli security services,” Voytsekhovskiy said.

Russia’s Embassy in Tehran told Russian outlets including RBC that it was aware of Yuzik’s detention and was “dealing with the situation.”

Yuzik worked in Iran as a correspondent a few years ago and returned there recently on an invitation by an unknown party, Voytsekhovskiy wrote.

The story is being updated.