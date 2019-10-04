Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Journalist Detained in Iran on Espionage Charges

Yulia Yuzik Facebook

Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik has been detained in Iran on suspicion of espionage, according to her family members and Russian media reports.

Yuzik’s disappearance was first announced by her daughter, who said her mother was arrested “in another country” and that her trial was scheduled for this Saturday. She faces up to 10 years on charges of cooperating with Israeli intelligence, journalist Boris Voytsekhovskiy wrote on Facebook. 

“They took her passport on arrival in Tehran and told her they’ll give it back on her departure,” Voytsekhovskiy, identified as Yuzik’s ex-husband, told the RBC news website Friday. 

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps broke into her hotel room yesterday and accused her of cooperating with Israeli security services,” Voytsekhovskiy said.

Russia’s Embassy in Tehran told Russian outlets including RBC that it was aware of Yuzik’s detention and was “dealing with the situation.” 

Yuzik worked in Iran as a correspondent a few years ago and returned there recently on an invitation by an unknown party, Voytsekhovskiy wrote.

The story is being updated.

Read more about: Journalists , Iran

Read more

Journalists

Russian Journalist Babchenko Used Pig's Blood to Fake His Own Death

Arkady Babchenko shocked the world by reappearing at a press conference on Wednesday.
Journalists

Moscow, Escalating Tensions With London, Investigates 'Objectivity' of British Media

Russia said it will be going further than merely calling out what it regarded as propaganda in the British media.
Journalists

Russian Journalist Injured in Shelling of Separatists in Eastern Ukraine

A rebel leader also died in the shelling.
Iran

Iran Receives S-300 Defense System Missiles From Russia

Iran Receives Missile Part System from Russia The Moscow Times Moscow has delivered the missile part of the S-300 defense system...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.