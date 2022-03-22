Russian Nobel Laureate to Auction Peace Prize for Ukraine Refugees

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov announced Tuesday he will auction off his medal and donate the proceeds to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion.

Muratov and the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper where he is editor-in-chief have spoken out fiercely against the war despite a government crackdown on media and free speech in the country.

“Novaya Gazeta and I decided to donate the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize medal to a fund for Ukrainian refugees,” Muratov said.

“There are already more than 10 million of them. I ask for feedback from auction houses that will auction off this world-famous award,” he added.