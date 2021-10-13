Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says Nobel No 'Shield' for Newspaper Editor

Novaya Gazeta newspaper editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov would not "shield" him from being branded a "foreign agent" if he breaks the law.

Muratov, chief editor of Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, last week won the prestigious award along with investigative journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines for their work promoting freedom of expression.

The recognition for Muratov came as dozens of Russian journalists and a number of leading independent outlets have this year been hit with the "foreign agent" designation.

A term with Soviet-era undertones, the status forces individuals or organizations to disclose sources of funding and label all their publications, including social media posts, with a tag or face fines.

"If he does not violate Russian law, and if he does not give a reason to be declared a foreign agent, then he will not be," Putin said at a forum in Moscow.

But he warned the journalist against trying to hide behind the Nobel prize and "using it as a shield" to violate Russian law and "attract attention to himself."

Muratov was among a group of journalists who founded Novaya Gazeta in 1993 after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The paper has become one of the few remaining independent voices in a tightly controlled media landscape.

Kremlin critics say authorities are waging a campaign against independent and critical media, with many branded foreign agents and others forced to shut down.

After receiving the award on Friday, Muratov said he was not sure how it would influence "censorship." The same day, the Justice Ministry added nine more people to its list of foreign agents.

Read more

growing list

Russia Names 4 More Independent Media Outlets ‘Foreign Agents’

Each of these outlets were created by Russian journalists who had earlier been named “foreign agents” themselves.
CRACKDOWN

Russian Police Detain Journalists Protesting ‘Foreign Agent’ Crackdown

At least nine journalists from independent outlets were detained while staging single-picket protests Saturday.
media scrutiny

Russian Investigative News Site The Insider Added to ‘Foreign Agents’ List

The outlet is known for its work with Bellingcat on investigations into the poisonings of Alexei Navalny and former spy Sergei Skripal.
under pressure

U.S.-Funded RFE/RL to Move Staff Out of Russia Over Crippling ‘Foreign Agent’ Fines – BBC

RFE/RL faces nearly $1 million in fines for violations related to its “foreign agent” designation in Russia, a move its president calls “illegitimate...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.