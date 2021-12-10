Declaring Novaya Gazeta 'Foreign Agent' Would Be 'Stupid' – Muratov

Giving the infamous "foreign agent" status to newspaper Novaya Gazeta, a rare independent outlet in a Russian media landscape largely under state control, would be "stupid," its editor-in-chief said Friday, hours before receiving his Nobel Peace Prize.

"I believe that during the 30-year lifetime that our newspaper has had, we have done so much positive and good for the country that announcing us as foreign agents would be detrimental to our country's power," Dmitry Muratov told AFP in an interview.

The 60-year-old Russian, who won the award jointly with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression," said his newspaper had rescued people from prison in Chechnya, planted trees for its printing needs and covered people's treatments at its own expense.

"So calling our newspaper a 'foreign agent' would be a stupid thing to do," he said.