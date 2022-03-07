Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Over 150 Journalists Flee Russia Amid Wartime Crackdown On Free Press – Reports

Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

At least 150 journalists are believed to have fled Russia in recent days as authorities moved to stifle what remains of the country’s independent media amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Agentsvo news website reported Monday.

A new law signed by President Vladimir Putin on Friday punishes the dissemination of “knowingly fake information” about the Russian Armed Forces with up to 15 years in prison. Russian authorities have also blocked several independent news websites or forced them to delete articles that refer to the war as a “war” or “invasion” rather than a “special military operation.”

According to Agentsvo, nearly all of Meduza’s Moscow newsroom — about 20 people — are believed to have left, as well as journalists from the Dozhd broadcaster, Ekho Moskvy radio station and Novaya Gazeta newspaper. 

A number of Western media outlets have suspended their reporting within Russia, including the BBC, CNN and Bloomberg, in order to evaluate the new law's implications. 

“Most of the employees of the BBC’s Russian service (at least 15 people), Bloomberg and [U.S.-funded RFE/RL] left Russia,” Agentsvo wrote.

Agentsvo said it interviewed 17 newsrooms to make its calculation.

Russia has carried out an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical voices since the start of the invasion.

Dozhd, Ekho Moskvy and Znak have closed down after being blocked by the authorities, while Meduza and Mediazona continue to operate despite being blocked. Novaya Gazeta has deleted all its old coverage of the invasion and said it will no longer cover it in order to avoid being blocked.

State-controlled outlets have meanwhile reinforced official narratives about the “special military operation” to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine. 

Many Russians have been downloading VPNs in an attempt to circumvent these blocks. Estimates from the Sensor Tower digital metrics company indicate that the top five VPN apps on the App Store in Russia have seen their total downloads increase by a staggering 2691% since Feb. 25.

Read more about: Journalists

Read more

fit for print

Russian News Site Warns of ‘Dangerous Precedent’ With $200K Libel Fine

The Ura.ru news website said that its case could set a trend of silencing media outlets by forcing them into bankruptcy.
lack of liability

Russia Finds No Criminal Influence on Journalist’s Self-Immolation Death – Kommersant

Irina Slavina wrote on her Facebook page to “blame the Russian Federation” for her death an hour before her suicide.
independent journalism

Ex-Vedomosti Journalists’ VTimes News Website Goes Live

VTimes aims to continue Vedomosti’s tradition of independent, objective journalism for Russian-speaking readers.
Call for change

Russian Activists Demand End to Intimidation at Funeral of Journalist Who Set Herself on Fire

Irina Slavina’s last social media post told her followers to “blame the Russian Federation” for her death.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.