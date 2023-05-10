Veterans at Putin’s Side for Victory Parade Did Not Fight in WWII – Reports

The two military veterans seated next to President Vladimir Putin at Tuesday’s Victory Day parade on Red Square did not fight in World War II, the Agentsvo investigative outlet reported.

Putin is traditionally flanked by World War II veterans on Victory Day, which celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 with a massive military procession aimed at rallying patriotic fervor.

This year, however, he was seated between former members of the Soviet secret police, Agentsvo reported.

Seated at Putin’s right was former NKVD agent Yuri Dvoikin, 98, who was deployed to western Ukraine’s Lviv region in 1944 to “carry out operations to liquidate” Ukrainian partisans.