Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Postpones 75th Victory Day Parade Over Coronavirus

By AFP
Updated:
Before the pandemic, which has canceled large events worldwide, world leaders including France's Emmanuel Macron were expected to attend the parade that was set to include 15,000 troops and the latest missile systems. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday postponed a landmark military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory in World War II, as Russia struggles to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The "risks associated with the epidemic, whose peak has not passed yet, are extremely high," Putin said. "This does not give me the right to begin preparations for the parade and other mass events now."

He said the event would be held later in 2020.

Russia commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over the Nazis each year on May 9 with a massive military display that sees thousands of troops and tanks parade through Red Square and military jets fly in formation over the capital.

This year's parade was meant to be a major showcase for Putin, with world leaders and veterans from all over Russia invited to watch and take part in events over four days.

Moscow had stopped short of postponing the parade as the number of coronavirus infections across the country grew, but the ambitious plans had seemed increasingly unrealistic in recent weeks. 

The number of Russian coronavirus cases has been accelerating, with a new record increase of 3,448 infections reported Thursday. 

There have been 27,938 cases of infections and 232 deaths, according to official figures, but the real number is believed to be higher. 

Thursday's decision came a day after veterans groups urged the Kremlin to call off the event over concerns for health and safety.

A letter signed by the heads of three veterans' organisations urged Putin to "take a difficult but, as we see it, fair decision to hold the military parade on another date".

The letter called on the Kremlin to hold the celebrations at a time when the parade would "not to be a threat, but a real celebration of peace and security for all its participants".

- Fear of 'new wave' of cases -

The organiser of a mass event on May 9 called the Immortal Regiment in which marchers carry portraits of relatives who died in WWII also asked participants to stay at home this year over coronavirus fears.

Sergei Lapenkov told the Echo of Moscow radio station that if thousands of people gathered in the streets it "could provoke a new wave of illnesses".

Before the pandemic, world leaders including France's Emmanuel Macron were expected to attend the military parade that was set to last 90 minutes and include 15,000 troops and the latest missile systems.

This story is being updated.

Read more about: Victory Day , Putin

Read more

No new friends

Russian Lawmakers Discouraged From Foreign Contacts at Victory Day Events – Reports

Putin's adviser reportedly sent instructions to lawmakers “so that there’s no independent activity during the holidays.”
presidential invitation

We Hope Trump Visits Russia for Victory Day in May, Putin Says

Putin said it would be the "right" thing for Trump to attend the commemorative event.
Highlights

The Key Quotes of Putin's Annual Question and Answer Session

Putin's answers about corruption, anti-drug legislation and Western sanctions.
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.