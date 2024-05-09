Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In Victory Day Speech, Putin Rails Against ‘Distortion’ of History

Vladimir Putin. Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a defiant speech Thursday slamming Ukraine and its Western allies over their alleged attempts to “distort” history and stoke regional conflicts as he attended a military parade on Red Square to mark Victory Day. 

“Today we see how they’re trying to distort the truth about WWII. It interferes with those who are used to building their essentially colonial policy based on hypocrisy and lies,” Putin told assembled guests and servicemen.

“Revanchism, abuse of history, and an attempt to justify the current Nazi followers is part of an overall policy of the Western elites to stoke new regional conflicts,” he said, seeming to refer to the authorities in Kyiv, whom Russian officials including Putin regularly accuse of holding neo-Nazi views.

The Kremlin has traditionally used Victory Day for bombastic events that promote patriotic unity and showcase the country’s military might.

But in some parts of Russia, including the western Kursk and Pskov regions, parades to mark the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazism were canceled due to safety concerns amid the war in neighboring Ukraine.

In Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry said around 9,000 servicemen and 61 pieces of military equipment, including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system and the S-400 surface-to-air missile system, took part in the Red Square military parade.

Unlike last year’s slimmed-down celebrations, the parade in the Russian capital featured the traditional flypast of airforce jets, which painted the sky with the colors of the Russian flag.

Putin was joined on Red Square by six leaders of former Soviet republics: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

So, too, were the leaders of Cuba, Laos, and Guinea-Bissau in attendance.

In a high-profile snub, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan skipped the event amid a spat between Moscow, even though he was in the Russian capital on Wednesday evening for a regional summit.

Standing in front of military veterans, Putin delivered a speech that, much like the one he gave at last year’s Red Square event, conflated the current war in Ukraine with the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazism in 1945.

“We celebrate Victory Day against the background of the special military operation,” Putin said, using the Kremlin’s preferred term for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“We bow our heads to the memory of civilians killed in the neo-Nazis’ barbarian shelling and terrorist acts and our brothers-in-arms who died in the righteous fight against neo-Nazism,” he added.

The Victory Day address comes as invading Russian forces continue to make incremental territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, claiming several Ukrainian villages in just the past week alone.

The longtime Kremlin chief, who was sworn in as president for a fifth time earlier this week, also repeated warnings that Russia could resort to using nuclear weapons against its adversaries if it felt existentially threatened.

“Russia will do everything to prevent a global clash, but at the same time, we will not allow anyone to threaten us. Our strategic forces are always on alert,” Putin said.

Earlier this week, Putin ordered Russia’s military to hold nuclear weapons exercises in response to what Moscow calls Western “provocations.”

The Russian president concluded Thursday’s speech by echoing previous calls for national unity amid the ongoing war against Ukraine and isolation from the West.

“Victory Day unites all generations. We are moving forward based on our age-old traditions and are confident that together we will ensure a free and secure future for Russia, our united people,” Putin said.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Putin , Victory Day

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

pointed message

Putin on WWII Victory Day Says Russia Will 'Firmly' Defend Its Interests

"Russia consistently defends international law. At the same time, we will firmly defend our national interests," Putin said in a speech on Red Square.
victory day

Russia Stages Grand WWII Parade Ahead of Vote on Putin Reforms

The display aimed to stir up patriotic fervor ahead of a vote to reset Putin's presidential term-limit clock.
ready or not

Putin Orders June 24 Victory Day Parade as Russia Flattens Virus Curve

The new date coincides with the 1945 victory parade in Moscow, Putin said.
No new friends

Russian Lawmakers Discouraged From Foreign Contacts at Victory Day Events – Reports

Putin's adviser reportedly sent instructions to lawmakers “so that there’s no independent activity during the holidays.”