Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Belarus Strongman Says Pupils Should Harvest Potatoes

By AFP
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko harvests potatoes. president.gov.by

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who once touted vodka and saunas to ward off Covid-19, said on Monday that schoolchildren in the ex-Soviet state should harvest potatoes to be healthy.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994 and is known for his folksy eccentricities and radical suggestions.

He fumed that Belarus, arguably the most Soviet country that emerged from the 1991 break-up of the U.S.S.R., did not allow the "mobilization of students to harvest potatoes."

Students were routinely roped in for harvesting in the Soviet Union.

"With what examples are we bringing up our schoolchildren?" he told a government meeting.

"They say it's exploitation. But how is it exploitation if a person works for five or six hours? It's a pleasure for the parents and good physical training for children."

Lukashenko, a former manager at a collective farm, remains very attached to agriculture.

In 2020, he advocated saunas, a glass of vodka daily and working in farms on tractors to ward off the coronavirus.

Belarus, which borders Ukraine, is a staunch ally of Russia and allowed its territory to be used by Moscow's troops to launch a military operation against Kyiv in February.

Read more about: Belarus , Lukashenko

Read more

'No separate agreements'

Belarusian President Demands Role in Talks on Ukraine 'War'

Lukashenko complained that last month's talks in Istanbul were the result of "pressure from the west on Ukraine, not to go to Belarus at any cost."
BELARUS CRISIS

Belarus Police Use Water Cannon in Minsk, Detain Protesters

Tens of thousands continue to rally in Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko's contested election victory, almost two months ago.
Close like brothers

Putin, Lukashenko To Talk 'Integration' Amid Belarus Protests

The leaders will discuss plans to further integrate their countries in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.
'foregone conclusion'

Opposition Wins no Seats in Belarus Election as Lukashenko Vows to Stay Put

"I have promised that I would not hang on to this seat until my fingers turn blue," Lukashenko said.