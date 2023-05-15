Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Exiled Critic Urges Belarus to Be 'Prepared' Amid Leader Health Rumors

By AFP
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko. president.gov.by

The exiled opposition leader of reclusive Belarus on Monday called on the public to be "prepared" for political change following reports speculating on the declining health of strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

The 68-year-old who has been in power since 1994 has not been seen in public for six days, skipping important events.

He was last seen in Moscow for celebrations of the Soviet victory over the Nazis, but he had skipped a lunch hosted by his ally President Vladimir Putin.

Some Russian and Belarusian journalists commented that Lukashenko appeared unwell at the Red Square military parade.

His rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled to neighboring Lithuania after 2020 mass protests against Lukashenko, commented on the health "rumors" on Twitter. 

"For us, it means only one thing: we should be well prepared for every scenario," she said.

"To turn Belarus on the path to democracy and prevent Russia from interfering," she added. 

"We need the international community to be proactive and fast."

In a break from tradition, Lukashenko also did not address Belarusian war veterans on May 9.

Officials have not commented on his absence from public life. 

Last year, Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory as a launchpad for its offensive on Ukraine. 

In 2020, the former collective farm boss claimed to have won a sixth term in an election that spurred hundreds of thousands of Belarusians to the streets in protest.

His regime crushed the unprecedented protest movement, jailing or pushing into exile most dissenters. 

Read more about: Belarus , Lukashenko

Read more

FORMAL RECOGNITION

Lukashenko Says Crimea is Russian, Will Visit Peninsula With Putin

The Belarus strongman had previously been non-committal over his position regarding the status of Crimea.
lack of contact

Belarus Leader Says EU Refusing to Discuss Migrants

Lukashenko said Germany's Angela Merkel promised him that Brussels would discuss the fate of the 2,000 migrants stranded in Belarus.
pipeline pawn

Belarus Warns Against New EU Sanctions, Says Could Cut Gas

Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline transits through Belarus on its way to EU members Poland and Germany.
Putin-Lukashenko Meeting

Putin, Lukashenko to Meet After Belarus Plane Diversion

The meeting in Sochi comes as airlines revealed Russia has blocked some European flights for avoiding Belarus airspace.