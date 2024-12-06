Putin Says Belarus Could Host Oreshnik Missile in 2025

Russia could deploy its nuclear-capable hypersonic ballistic missile Oreshnik in Belarus late next year, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

“It will become possible, I think, in the second half of next year, as the serial production of these complexes is ramped up in Russia,” he said in a televised meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin’s promise came in response to a request from Lukashenko, who claimed Belarus faced danger from neighboring NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Germany. The Russian president said the weapons would be part of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, but that Belarus could determine their targets.

“[Deploying Oreshnik in Belarus] would seriously calm down some ‘minds’ that are already prepared to wage war against Belarus,” Lukashenko said.