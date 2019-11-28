France's Macron Denies Accepting Putin's Anti-Missile Proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday denied having accepted a Russian proposal to impose a moratorium on missile deployments in Europe, but said it was important the Kremlin initiative not be simply dismissed.

Russia has called on the United States and other countries to declare a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after a treaty banning such a move formally ended in August.

Macron, who met transatlantic alliance NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris for talks on Thursday, said France had "absolutely not accepted" the proposal.

"But we considered that, as a basis for discussion, we shouldn't just brush it off... Let's be serious, this is the security of Europe we're talking about," he said.