Kadyrov Slams ‘Unaccaptable’ Iranian Strikes on UAE

“However, strikes on civilian infrastructure in third countries and the deaths of civilians cannot be justified in any way. Such mistakes are unacceptable,” the Kremlin-loyal leader of the majority-Muslim republic of Chechnya said. Kadyrov voiced support for UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he described as an “elder brother,” saying the Emirati leadership had “never had military claims against its neighbors” but was now forced to defend itself after strikes on civilian targets.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has slammed Iranian strikes on the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states, saying attacks on civilian infrastructure in third countries were “unacceptable” even if carried out in response to what he described as American and Israeli aggression. “From the standpoint of military tactics, a retaliatory strike on American bases is an expected response to the enemy,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, he condemned the U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran as a “treacherous attack during the holy month of Ramadan,” accusing the two countries of trying to “drive a wedge across the entire Islamic world” and provoke Tehran into actions that would draw third countries into the conflict.



Kadyrov has long maintained particularly close ties with the UAE.

According to the investigative outlet IStories, members of Kadyrov’s family own four luxury mansions in Dubai worth more than $20 million combined, including one on the artificial island Palm Jumeirah. The property has reportedly served as an unofficial Chechen “embassy” since 2014.

Journalists from the Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported that Kadyrov’s private jet flew to the UAE at least 14 times between 2021 and 2022.

Flight-tracking data indicates that the aircraft visited Dubai and nearby areas at least four times in 2023-2024.

Russia, a close ally of Iran, has condemned the U.S.-Israeli attacks that began on Feb. 28 and which have so far left more than 1,300 civilians dead, according to Iranian authorities.

The Kremlin said last week that hostilities must stop immediately and that disputes surrounding Iran and the wider Middle East should be resolved through diplomatic means rather than military force.

