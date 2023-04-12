Belarus Extradites Russian Single Father Facing Jail for Anti-War Comments

A Russian single father who was detained in Minsk after fleeing house arrest in late March has been extradited back to Russia, the independent rights organization OVD-Info reported Wednesday, citing a Belarusian activist.

Alexei Moskalev was handed a two-year jail sentence late last month by a Tula region court for "discrediting" the Russian military over anti-war comments he made on social media.

However, just before the sentencing, the 53-year-old fled house arrest, only to be apprehended by the authorities in the Belarusian capital Minsk a few days later.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry later said that Moskalev was awaiting extradition back to Russia at a detention center in Zhodzina, a city located about 50 kilometers northwest of Minsk.