Father Facing Charges After Daughter’s Anti-War Drawing Escapes House Arrest

A local court in the town of Yefremov in Russia’s Tula region on Tuesday sentenced single father Alexei Moskalev to two years in a penal colony for repeated violation of wartime censorship laws that criminalize “discrediting” the Russian military, Mediazona reported.

However, Moskalev himself reportedly escaped from house arrest on the eve of his sentencing and was not in court to hear the verdict and sentencing being announced.

“The verdict was announced today, but the defendant was not present because he escaped last night," court press secretary Olga Dyachuk announced at the hearing, according to Mediazona.

Dyachuk’s statement was met with a round of applause from Moskalev’s supporters in the courtroom.

Moskalev’s case received widespread public attention on March 1 when he was arrested for posting comments on Russian social media platform Odnoklassniki about alleged Russian atrocities committed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and the murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in an attack on Olenivka prison in eastern Ukraine.

“If you ask for an opinion about the special military operation in Ukraine, I believe even more than 90% of people here in court would say that they are against it. And I agree with them,” Moskalev was cited as saying in his closing statement ahead of the verdict on Monday.