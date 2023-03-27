Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Pyotr Verzilov Over War Fakes

Mediazona publisher Peter Verzilov. Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

An arrest warrant for exiled Russian activist and Mediazona publisher Pyotr Verzilov has been issued by a Moscow Court in absentia on charges of spreading “knowingly false” information about the Russian Armed Forces, Mediazona reported on Monday.

Verzilov, who is also a member of the anti-Kremlin activist group Pussy Riot, was accused of spreading “fake news” for two posts on Twitter and Instagram in which he commented on the Russian military’s alleged atrocities in Bucha, Mediazona said.

Verzilov, 35, was placed on Russia’s foreign agent list by the country’s Interior Ministry in 2021. Currently in exile, his current location is not common knowledge, though he was in eastern Ukraine at the start of the month, according to his social media. 

He now risks up to 10 years in prison if he returns to Russia.

Shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia criminalized the spread of information about Russia's military that deviated from the Kremlin’s narrative of the war. 

The law also introduced jail terms of up to 15 years for the publication of "knowingly false information" about the Russian military.

In total, the Russian authorities have opened some 480 criminal cases against critics of the war since then, according to the independent police watchdog OVD-Info.

Read more about: Pussy riot , Freedom of Speech , Censorship , Ukraine war

Read more

Moskalev case

In Photos: Rural Russian Town Shaken by Trial Over Child's Drawing

Yefremov, a town of 37,000 people in Russia's Tula region, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.
1 Min read
wartime censorship 

Journalist Given 8 Months Community Service for Posting Mariupol Article

Freelance journalist Andrei Novashov has been ordered to perform community service for eight months for spreading “falsehoods” about the Russian army...
1 Min read
stiff sentence

Russia Jails Blogger for 9 Years in Absentia for 'False Information' on War

A court in Moscow sentenced one of the first people charged under Russia’s wartime law against spreading “knowingly false information&rdquo...
information control

Kazakh News Outlet Rejects Russian Demand to Delete War Coverage

An independent Kazakh media outlet said it has refused to follow a demand by Russian authorities to take down its reporting on the war in Ukraine. Russia&rsquo...