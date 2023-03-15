Wagner Boss Defends Russians' Right to Criticize Military Top Brass

The outspoken founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Wednesday that he thought Russians should be free to criticize the country's top military commanders after lawmakers introduced tougher penalties for anyone deemed to have discredited those fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Russian parliament's lower house approved legislation introducing long jail terms for anyone criticizing mercenaries including members of the Wagner group, a measure that previously only applied to criticism of the Russian military.

Prigozhin said on Wednesday that Russians should feel free to express their opinion of senior military figures and that only ordinary soldiers were beyond criticism.

"I think that the law against discrediting should not apply to the command staff, that is me, the minister of defense, and other leaders who make or can make mistakes during the special military operation," Prigozhin said on Telegram, referring to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Society should say what it deems necessary about them," he said. "Only the soldier is sacred. So soldiers should be left alone."