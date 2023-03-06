Wagner Boss Says Bakhmut Fighters Lack Ammo

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, which is spearheading the longest battle of Moscow's intervention in Ukraine, has complained his forces still lack ammunition, blaming possible "betrayal."

Kremlin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose recruits have been fighting for months to capture the battle-scarred city of Bakhmut, has been entangled in a power struggle with the Defense Ministry and accused them of withholding supplies.

In a post on social media late on Sunday, Prigozhin complained that Russian reservists meant to deploy to Bakhmut had been diverted and that ammunition promised by the military was days late in arriving.

"We are trying to understand what the reasons are — the usual bureaucracy or betrayal," Prigozhin said in reference to the deliveries of ammunition.

Bakhmut has become the bloodiest and longest-running battle of Russia's year-long intervention in Ukraine, even though analysts suggest the city holds little strategic significance.