Wagner Chief Announces Withdrawal From Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has started withdrawing fighters from the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said Thursday.

The announcement comes days after he claimed full control of the war-ravaged city, an assertion that Kyiv disputes.

Prigozhin, a Putin ally who has clashed with Russia’s Defense Ministry throughout its 15-month invasion of Ukraine, said “most” Wagner mercenaries will move to field camps by next Thursday.

“We’re exiting to rear areas,” Prigozhin told masked soldiers in a video published on his press service’s Telegram channel.

“We’ll hand over positions, ammunition, everything including dry rations, to the troops [of the Russian Armed Forces],” he said in front of the ruins of an apartment block in Bakhmut.