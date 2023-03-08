Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Wagner Group Claims to Hold 'Eastern Part' of Bakhmut

By AFP
Ukrainian servicemen fire a 105mm Howitzer towards Russian positions, near the city of Bakhmut, on March 4, 2023. Aris Messinis / AFP

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said Wednesday that his forces had taken "all the eastern part" of Bakhmut, the east Ukrainian town where fierce fighting has raged for months.

"Wagner units have taken all the eastern part of Bakhmut, all that's east of the Bakhmutka river" that bisects the town, Wagner chief and Kremlin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message released by his press service.

Pressure has been mounting on Ukrainian troops trying to hold the city against Russian soldiers hoping to capture it no matter the cost.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukrainian forces were intent on defending Bakhmut but warned the Russian army would have an "open road" into eastern Ukraine if it captured the town.

The battle for Bakhmut, a salt-mining town with a population of 80,000 before the fighting began, has been the longest and bloodiest in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has devastated swathes of the country and displaced millions over the past year.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Bakhmut , Wagner

Read more

Krasna Hora

Wagner Boss Claims Advance on Bakhmut Continues as Village Captured

The leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed on Sunday that forces under his control had taken a village a few kilometers from the key...
convict warfare

Wagner Boss Says Ended Prisoner Recruitment for Ukraine Fight

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has halted its recruitment of prisoners to join the fight in Ukraine, the head of the notorious paramilitary outfit ...
fresh assault

Ukraine Says Latest Russian Assault on Bakhmut Beaten Back

Ukraine fought off a fresh Russian assault on the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, its leaders said Saturday, as it endured a wave of shelling in the...
bloody battle

In Photos: Life in the Bakhmut 'Vortex' as Savage Fighting Continues

The battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the country's eastern Donetsk region has become the bloodiest of the war so far and has even prompted comparisons...