Ukraine Says Russian Forces Pulling Back After Bakhmut Attacks

A senior Ukrainian military official said Wednesday that Russian forces had dropped back from some areas near Bakhmut after limited counterattacks by Kyiv's forces in the longest-running battle of Moscow's invasion.

Commander of Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said Russian troops had fallen back in some regions of the front in the eastern Donetsk region by up to two kilometers (around one mile).

"We are seeing the results of the effective actions of our units," Syrskyi said, explaining that his forces were launching counterattacks along some portions of the contact line around Bakhmut.

"In some areas of the front, the enemy could not withstand the onslaught of Ukrainian defenders and retreated to a distance of up to two kilometers," he added.